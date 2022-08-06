Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

