Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $771.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

