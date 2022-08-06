Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

FEIM stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.