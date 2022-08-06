Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR SHL opened at €51.20 ($52.78) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($69.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

