Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SW. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.13.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$17.17 and a one year high of C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88.

Insider Activity at Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 1.5720298 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

