Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

