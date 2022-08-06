Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

SGML traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

