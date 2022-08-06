SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. 2,045,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,490. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

