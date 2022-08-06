Signature Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $514.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $316,640.89 and approximately $514.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

