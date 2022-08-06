Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

