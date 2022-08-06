Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

SCCAF stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

