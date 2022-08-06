SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.06.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 780.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $42,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

