Smooth Love Potion Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $190.26 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,987,034,647 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

