Smooth Love Potion Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $191.67 million and $15.51 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00068436 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,990,972,645 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

