Sonar (PING) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Sonar (PING) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $18,082.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sonar has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Sonar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

