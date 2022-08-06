Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.1% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $177.25. 2,495,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,850. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

