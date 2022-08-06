Sonen Capital LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 4,835,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

