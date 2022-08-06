Sonen Capital LLC Sells 384 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. 925,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

