Sonen Capital LLC Takes $519,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Trading Down 1.9 %

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. The stock had a trading volume of 773,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

