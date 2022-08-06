Sonen Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.9 %

ANET traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.68. 2,497,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,316. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.