Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 785.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sotera Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

