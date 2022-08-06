Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,029. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 78,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 61.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 391.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health Company Profile

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

