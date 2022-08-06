Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 78,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 785.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 326,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

