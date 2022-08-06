Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

