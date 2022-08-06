S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 4,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.09% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

