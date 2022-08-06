SP Asset Management Acquires 375 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.11. 6,494,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,523. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

