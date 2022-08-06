SP Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,380,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,002. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.