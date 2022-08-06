SP Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.90. 340,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.52 and a 200 day moving average of $374.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

