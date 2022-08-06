SP Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 655.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,281,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

