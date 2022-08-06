Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

