Spaceswap SHAKE Market Cap Reaches $143,269.13 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $188.76 or 0.00813929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $143,269.13 and approximately $12,042.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00622709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

