SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.