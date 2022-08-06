SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

