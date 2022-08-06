Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

SR opened at $72.31 on Friday. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.