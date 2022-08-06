Spirent Communications plc (SPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

SPT opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.40) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,311.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spirent Communications Company Profile

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.70 ($24,496.63). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). Insiders have purchased 8,913 shares of company stock worth $2,043,453 in the last three months.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

