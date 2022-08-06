Spores Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,694.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Spores Network has a market cap of $544,257.70 and $72,694.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spores Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 184.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00624964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
