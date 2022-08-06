SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

