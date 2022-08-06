SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
SPS Commerce stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
