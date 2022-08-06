SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSPG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.25) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 324.29 ($3.97).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -16.29.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

About SSP Group

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($1,968,508.76).

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.