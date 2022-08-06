St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Raised to GBX 1,380

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.77) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,583.14.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.