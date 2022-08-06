Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SXI opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 57.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

