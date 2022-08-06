Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Stantec stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stantec by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

