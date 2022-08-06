Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 419,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

