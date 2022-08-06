Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 419,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

