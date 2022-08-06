Steem Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $101.39 million and $8.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,978.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00611113 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00266485 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015764 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002795 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
