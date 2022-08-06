Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €25.21 ($25.99).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE STVN traded up €0.86 ($0.89) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.27 ($18.84). 150,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($30.08).

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.