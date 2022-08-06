STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.87

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.87 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 153,239 shares traded.

STM Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.96 million and a P/E ratio of 783.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.80.

STM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. STM Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

