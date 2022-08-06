StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Trading Up 4.4 %

ATHX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.