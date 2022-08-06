StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Performance

NYSE:HIL opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

About Hill International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

