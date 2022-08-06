StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 86.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

