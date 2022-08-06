StockNews.com Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Malibu Boats stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
