StockNews.com Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

