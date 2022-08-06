StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

